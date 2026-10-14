The FBI denied reports that Kash Patel had traveled to Russia

Kash Patel. Photo: REUTERS/Evan Vucci

The Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that Director Kash Patel did not travel to Russia, but was in Virginia at an event related to law enforcement, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

ABC News’s Virginia affiliate also showed Patel at an event in Lynchburg on Wednesday.

"Here is where Kash ​Patel actually is… ​Liberty ⁠U, which is holding an event to show appreciation for law enforcement," the post said.

We would add

Earlier, MS NOW, citing two unnamed sources, reported on Wednesday that the FBI chief had flown to Russia for a two-day meeting in ​Moscow and ​St. Petersburg.