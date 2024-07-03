The expert named the most effective way to store savings and make a profit

Investing in domestic government bonds gives a stable return of 14-15%, and it is currently the most effective way to keep savings. Economic expert Oleh Pendzin told about this in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

At the moment, it is much more profitable to keep money in domestic government bonds (T-bills). It consistently yields 14-15%, and even a possible fall in the hryvnia's exchange rate against the dollar will be covered by a similar increase in yield. So today, government bonds are the most efficient way to invest money, - Penzin said.

In addition, he said, you can put your own savings on a bank deposit - but a bank deposit is minus 18% of personal income tax and 1.5% of the military fee, while government bonds are immediately tax-free. "That is, you get the same percentage as in a bank, but consider that you still have 19.5% plus, due to the fact that you do not pay taxes. So this is currently the most efficient option," Pendzin said.

At the same time, the expert added that it all depends on the person's vision, and very often people simply keep their savings in foreign currency. However, according to him, keeping funds in foreign currency does not yield a profit, as, for example, government bonds.

Earlier, Olena Sosiedka , co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem, Connaught Fintech Solutions, advised Ukrainians to divide their assets to diversify risks during the war. According to her, savings can also be invested in foreign currency, precious metals, and crypto. In addition, Sosiedka did not rule out that by the end of the year the price per dollar could rise to 44 hryvnias. According to her, the main factors affecting the foreign exchange market are the foreign economic, political, and military situation in our country. In addition, the exchange rate will largely depend on the ability of Ukrainian producers to export their goods.

