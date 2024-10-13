The execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings
Kyiv • UNN
The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The investigation is being conducted under the article on violation of the laws of war.
Criminal proceedings have been opened over the alleged shooting of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops in the Kursk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.
It is noted that the investigation was initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.
"The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a criminal investigation into the alleged shooting of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk region. The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. An investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder," the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said in a statement.
Recall
Today it became known that Russians shot nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.
Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has already appealed to the UN and the Red Cross on this issue.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that according to the UN, 95% of prisoners of war are torturedand denied basic needs.