The EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia is delayed, Slovakia still vetoes - media

The 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is being delayed until at least next week, Slovakia is still blocking it, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Friday in X, writes UNN.

Addition

As reported by Politico, Slovakia categorically disagrees with the new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia. The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico signed off on putting a reference to the package into the conclusions, but still says he may veto it. "There's no white smoke yet," a European diplomat said the night before.

Slovakia threatened to delay the vote on the package, hoping to get a separate proposal banning Russian gas rejected.

