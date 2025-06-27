The EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia is delayed, Slovakia still vetoes - media

$41.590.08
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
06:15 AM • 13969 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
June 26, 04:34 PM
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118999 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM
June 26, 04:15 PM • 105706 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM
June 26, 02:09 PM • 88310 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
June 26, 10:24 AM
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 108175 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216887 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 09:58 AM
June 26, 08:26 AM • 91200 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
June 26, 08:26 AM
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212548 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
June 26, 08:12 AM
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 74546 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 07:30 AM
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65321 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 26, 06:55 AM
Tags
Authors
Broadcast
Popular news
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine
June 26, 10:17 PM
Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 years
June 26, 10:53 PM
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA
June 27, 12:28 AM
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022
02:54 AM
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine
06:13 AM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:34 PM
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 119038 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again
June 26, 03:27 PM
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 09:58 AM
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216909 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
June 26, 08:12 AM
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212567 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals
June 25, 05:45 PM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together
June 26, 01:18 PM
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film
June 26, 07:00 AM
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death
June 25, 05:48 PM
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests
June 25, 04:39 PM
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"
June 25, 03:21 PM
The EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia is delayed, Slovakia still vetoes - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is delayed until next week. Slovakia continues to block it, seeking to reject the ban on Russian gas.

The EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia is delayed, Slovakia still vetoes - media

The 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is being delayed until at least next week, Slovakia is still blocking it, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Friday in X, writes UNN.

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia is not expected to be approved until next week at the earliest. Slovakia is still vetoing it.

- wrote Jozwiak.

Addition

As reported by Politico, Slovakia categorically disagrees with the new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia. The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico signed off on putting a reference to the package into the conclusions, but still says he may veto it. "There's no white smoke yet," a European diplomat said the night before.

Slovakia threatened to delay the vote on the package, hoping to get a separate proposal banning Russian gas rejected.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico demands postponement of vote on sanctions against Russia: has a demand26.06.25, 15:02 • 6780 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Tesla
