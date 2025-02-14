The European Business Association Calls on Zelensky to Veto the Law on Pharmaceutical Market Regulation

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 15988 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57111 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81074 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107826 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80742 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101397 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113114 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116755 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154261 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 94313 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 62342 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 31454 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53930 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107841 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118846 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144811 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177106 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53930 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93199 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134595 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136507 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164706 views
Actual
The European Business Association Calls on Zelensky to Veto the Law on Pharmaceutical Market Regulation

The European Business Association Calls on Zelensky to Veto the Law on Pharmaceutical Market Regulation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34821 views

The European Business Association asks the President to veto the law on pharmaceutical market regulation because of the risks to patients. Experts warn of a possible reduction in the availability of medicines and market destabilization.

The European Business Association has called on the President of Ukraine to veto the draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Medicines’ (No. 11493), which is aimed at regulating the pharmaceutical market. The EBA's appeal states that the draft law may negatively affect the health of patients, UNN reports.

The draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Medicinal Products’ regarding the peculiarities of state registration of medicinal products that can be procured by a person authorized to carry out procurement in the healthcare sector" adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the second reading significantly changes the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. This could lead to destabilization of the pharmaceutical market and reduce the availability of medicines for Ukrainian patients, the EBA believes. 

The EBA Committee warns against insufficiently thought-out steps in the pharmaceutical sector, the stable operation of which affects the health  and quality of life of people, and appeals to the President of Ukraine to veto this draft law and prevent a negative impact on the health of Ukrainian patients,

- the EBA said in a statement.

The EBA notes that the draft law on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market goes against the launched course of implementing European practices and poses a significant threat to the stable functioning of the industry. 

In particular, the adopted draft law, according to the EBA experts, jeopardizes the stable supply of medicines for Ukrainian patients, which was ensured by consolidating the efforts of the state and business during the first months of the full-scale invasion. This, in turn, poses great risks to the ability to provide the necessary treatment to patients.

Unfortunately, the changes directly affect the circulation of medicines and lead to a decrease in their availability for Ukrainian patients. For a number of medicines, manufacturers, importers and distributors will not be able to objectively comply with the proposed requirements, and therefore certain medicines will be gradually withdrawn from circulation. The draft law contains a number of insufficiently developed provisions, the negative impact of which on the supply and, as a result, the availability of medicines for patients is not in doubt among experts.The EBA Healthcare Committee considers it necessary to warn about the destabilization of the pharmaceutical market associated with the adoption of this draft law,

- the statement reads.

The EBA Health Committee  emphasized that the proposed legislative changes do not bring the current regulation closer to the best standards and will not contribute to lowering the prices of medicines. 

The affordability of medicines is a complex issue that cannot be solved by instruments that artificially restrict the supply of medicines. The changes currently proposed by the draft Law No. 11493, unfortunately, may lead to the effect of physical inaccessibility of medicines for patients rather than improving their affordability,

- the statement reads.

The European Business Association emphasized that the updated regulation of the pharmaceutical market will have a negative impact on international manufacturers, the main investors in the healthcare sector of Ukraine.

In particular, the EBA explained that the introduction of a "national catalog" of medicines implies the exclusion from sale of those drugs that do not meet price restrictions, creating risks of reducing the availability of international medicines. At the same time, the catalog applies even to drugs that are not funded by the state, which is contrary to European practices. The use of reimbursement mechanisms for medicines could improve their affordability, as it has been the case in the past. 

The introduction of a distribution quota creates risks for international producers that operate under strict quality and safety standards. And limiting the supply and sales margin to 8% may become a barrier for international companies to operate in the Ukrainian market.

In this regard, the EBA called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to veto the law passed by the Rada.

Add

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko does not rule out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies after the law comes into force, which may affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians. 

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that it was necessary to make a decision to reduce drug prices. The pharmacy business supported the President's statement. He also announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Wednesday, which will consider the issue of reducing drug prices. 

The Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine NGO sent the Ministry of Health of Ukraine a Declaration of Cooperation on Reducing the Cost of Medicines, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains.

It sets out the following obligations of all market participants:

  • National manufacturers of medicinal products reduce the selling prices for their products by a certain percentage compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025. 
    • Distributors reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network. 
      • Pharmacies, for their part, reduce retail prices for medicines, providing the end user with a real reduction in the cost of medicines, i.e., they apply a discount on their margin proportional to the manufacturer. 

        The memorandum is expected to be signed by leading Ukrainian manufacturers and distributors.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        EconomyPoliticsHealth
        national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
        verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
        volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
        ukraineUkraine

        Contact us about advertising