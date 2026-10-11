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The EU will allocate additional funds to Ukraine for drones and missiles as early as this week – von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

The EU will provide Ukraine with additional funding for drones and missiles. The leaders will also discuss Kyiv’s needs and the opening of two negotiation clusters.

The EU will allocate additional funds to Ukraine for drones and missiles as early as this week – von der Leyen

This week, the European Union will provide Ukraine with additional funding to purchase drones and missiles in order to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and protect its airspace. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this on the social media platform X after speaking with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the European Commission also expressed her full support for Zelenskyy's initiative for a ceasefire, which should protect the energy infrastructure of Ukraine and Russia, as well as global food supplies.

According to her, the war has entered a new, even darker phase. Russia is not making rapid advances on the battlefield and continues to attack civilians far from the front line.

Ukraine will be one of the main topics of the EU summit

Von der Leyen said that this week EU leaders would discuss Ukraine's financial needs for next year and possibilities for securing additional international support.

Particular attention will be paid to strengthening Ukraine's air defense. It is for this purpose that the EU plans to allocate new funds for drones and missiles.

In addition, the European Commission president advocated opening two more negotiating clusters in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, emphasizing that the European integration process is gaining momentum.

Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against the manufacturers of "Iskander" and "Zircon" missiles and financial intermediaries of the Russian Federation11.10.26, 20:31 • 256 views

Stepan Haftko

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