The European Commission may take disciplinary action against Germany and France if the countries do not reduce their significant government budget deficits. This was stated in Brussels, which warned the two largest economies of the European Union, reports UNN.

Details

European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that Germany’s large-scale borrowing to finance infrastructure and defense had brought the country to the brink of violating EU budget rules. These rules stipulate that the government budget deficit must not exceed 3% of GDP.

According to Dombrovskis, Germany avoided the excessive deficit procedure (EDP) only thanks to special exceptions.

Last year, Friedrich Merz’s government activated the so-called "national escape clause," which allows additional defense spending of up to 1.5% of GDP without violating the European Union’s overall fiscal constraints.

The excessive deficit procedure entails an official warning to the country and, in some cases, may lead to financial sanctions.

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