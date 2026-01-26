$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 672 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5304 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 10784 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 18526 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 16864 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 34474 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 19081 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 34033 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22566 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27494 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The European Commission confirmed its work on a prosperity plan for Ukraine, but without mentioning a date for EU accession. The issue of accession is considered a security guarantee and an element of prosperity.

EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan

In the so-called prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine, which the EU is working on with the US and Ukraine, there is no reference to a date in the context of discussing Ukraine's accession to the bloc, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Indeed, as President von der Leyen herself confirmed, we are close to an agreement with the US and with Ukraine on what we call a single Prosperity Framework," Pinho said.

However, according to her, there is no new data yet, and as soon as information about a possible next meeting on this matter becomes available, it will be announced.

Regarding the discussion within this prosperity plan, as well as security guarantees, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU and a fixed date for accession for a potential peace plan, the European Commission spokeswoman indicated that, as previously stated, "Ukraine's accession to the EU is in itself a security guarantee, and therefore was also discussed in the context of security guarantees, and is also an element of prosperity for Ukraine, once we finally have a peace agreement in Ukraine."

"Now, regarding specific discussions with member states, and, of course, this will be in the context and forum, the appropriate forum for this is the European Council, I cannot give you clearer guidance on this, but it was indeed part of these discussions in this context," Pinho noted.

There is no, and I think I also said this on Friday, there is no reference to a date, to a specific date in this prosperity document that I just mentioned earlier

- emphasized the European Commission spokeswoman.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the alleged peace plan for Ukraine envisages its accession to the European Union on January 1, 2027.

Julia Shramko

