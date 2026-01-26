EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan

In the so-called prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine, which the EU is working on with the US and Ukraine, there is no reference to a date in the context of discussing Ukraine's accession to the bloc, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Indeed, as President von der Leyen herself confirmed, we are close to an agreement with the US and with Ukraine on what we call a single Prosperity Framework," Pinho said.

However, according to her, there is no new data yet, and as soon as information about a possible next meeting on this matter becomes available, it will be announced.

Regarding the discussion within this prosperity plan, as well as security guarantees, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU and a fixed date for accession for a potential peace plan, the European Commission spokeswoman indicated that, as previously stated, "Ukraine's accession to the EU is in itself a security guarantee, and therefore was also discussed in the context of security guarantees, and is also an element of prosperity for Ukraine, once we finally have a peace agreement in Ukraine."

"Now, regarding specific discussions with member states, and, of course, this will be in the context and forum, the appropriate forum for this is the European Council, I cannot give you clearer guidance on this, but it was indeed part of these discussions in this context," Pinho noted.

There is no, and I think I also said this on Friday, there is no reference to a date, to a specific date in this prosperity document that I just mentioned earlier - emphasized the European Commission spokeswoman.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the alleged peace plan for Ukraine envisages its accession to the European Union on January 1, 2027.