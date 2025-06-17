EU seems to have a "green light" to extend sanctions against Russia next week - media
Kyiv • UNN
The European Council is expected to give the green light next week to extend EU sanctions against Russia. Hungary is considering not agreeing to this decision.
In the European Union, it seems that there is a green light to extend all EU sanctions against Russia next week at the European Council, reported on Tuesday by Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Liberty on European issues, UNN writes.
"It seems very likely that there is a green light to extend all EU sanctions against Russia next week at the European Council. Official extension initially in July. Hungary is toying with the idea of not giving approval," Jozwiak wrote in X.
The day before, the EU approved the extension of "Crimean" sanctions against Russia.
In January, the EU extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months - until July 31, 2025.