The New York Times

The EU may transfer a 6 billion euro tranche to Ukraine tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

Ukraine expects a tranche of direct budget assistance from the EU totaling 6 billion euros on November 13. The funds include 4.1 billion euros under ERA loans and 1.9 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility.

The EU may transfer a 6 billion euro tranche to Ukraine tomorrow

Ukraine expects the next tranche of direct budget assistance from the EU on Thursday, November 13. This refers to 4.1 billion euros under ERA loans and 1.9 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility. This was announced by MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Budget Roksolana Pidlasa on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

"6 billion euros - we expect the next tranche from the EU tomorrow. Today we spoke with the EC FIN delegation (the European Commission directorate responsible for ERA loans and the "reparation loan" - Stephanie Pamis, Hugo Ferradans Ramonde and colleagues from the EU Representation. The good news is that we expect the next tranche of direct budget assistance to arrive as planned, approximately on Thursday. This refers to 4.1 billion euros under ERA loans and 1.9 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility. Accordingly, there are no risks regarding the financing of military and socio-humanitarian expenditures," Pidlasa wrote.

According to her, work on the "reparation loan" is ongoing, but a political decision of the European Council, i.e., all EU member states, is needed.

I once again emphasized that the need for new assistance from the EU will arise at the end of the first quarter of 2026, primarily for financing non-military expenditures. But we also insist on the possibility of using the "reparation loan" for defense needs through the budget (including payments to the military)

- added Pidlasa.

Recall

The European Union will discuss two main ways to raise financial support for Ukraine on Thursday: borrowing or the more likely option of using frozen Russian assets.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Verkhovna Rada
Roksolana Pidlasa
European Union
Ukraine