EU issued a statement after the "coalition of the willing" summit: von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and a "message" for Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ursula von der Leyen announced support for Ukraine and called on Russia to support a ceasefire. Europe will strengthen its defense through ReArm Europe.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her support for Ukraine and called on Russia to show that it is ready to support a ceasefire, after a summit of the "coalition of the willing" convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UNN writes.
Details
"Thank you to Keir Starmer for hosting today's meeting of leaders. We reiterate our support for Ukraine's agreement to a ceasefire. Now Russia must show that it is ready to support a ceasefire that leads to a just and lasting peace. In the meantime, we will support the strengthening of Ukraine and its Armed Forces under our 'porcupine strategy'. Finally, we are stepping up Europe's defence efforts through ReArm Europe, increasing defence spending," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in London in video format.
Addendum
A British Sky News source in the country's government reported that the meeting was attended by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.