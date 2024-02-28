$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43182 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 169881 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100036 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345872 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281910 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206841 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240778 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253843 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159987 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372668 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The EU is preparing to completely cut off Russian gas supplies through Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23950 views

The EU is preparing to completely cut off Russian gas supplies through Ukraine by the end of the year, as it has already sharply reduced its imports of Russian gas, oil, and coal over the past two years.

The EU is preparing to completely cut off Russian gas supplies through Ukraine

European Commission representative Tim McPhee said at a briefing in Brussels that after the expiration of the agreements on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine on December 31 and 2, the EU will be ready for Russian gas imports to reach zero. This was reported by UNN with reference to EC Midday press briefing on February 28.

I do not intend to make predictions about the possible consequences, but you have seen that we have reduced our imports of Russian gas and oil and coal very sharply over the past two years, and we are preparing, and if necessary, at some point it will go to zero.

 ," said Tim McPhee, a spokesman for the European Commission.

However, according to the official, at present, Austria and Slovakia "continue to receive Russian gas through Ukraine, and Italy receives small volumes," and the total volume of supplies through Ukraine "is about 15 billion cubic meters per year.

 Recall

In 2023, natural gas consumption in the Czech Republic dropped to its lowest level in 30 years. At the same time, the country continues to purchase Russian gas. 

A BBC study claims that millions of barrels of fuel made from Russian oil are still being imported into the UK despite the sanctions. In particular, at least three refineries in India are involved in the supplyof petroleum products made from Russian oil to the UK.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Austria
India
European Union
Brussels
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Italy
Slovakia
Ukraine
