European Commission representative Tim McPhee said at a briefing in Brussels that after the expiration of the agreements on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine on December 31 and 2, the EU will be ready for Russian gas imports to reach zero. This was reported by UNN with reference to EC Midday press briefing on February 28.

I do not intend to make predictions about the possible consequences, but you have seen that we have reduced our imports of Russian gas and oil and coal very sharply over the past two years, and we are preparing, and if necessary, at some point it will go to zero. ," said Tim McPhee, a spokesman for the European Commission.

However, according to the official, at present, Austria and Slovakia "continue to receive Russian gas through Ukraine, and Italy receives small volumes," and the total volume of supplies through Ukraine "is about 15 billion cubic meters per year.

Recall

In 2023, natural gas consumption in the Czech Republic dropped to its lowest level in 30 years. At the same time, the country continues to purchase Russian gas.

A BBC study claims that millions of barrels of fuel made from Russian oil are still being imported into the UK despite the sanctions. In particular, at least three refineries in India are involved in the supplyof petroleum products made from Russian oil to the UK.