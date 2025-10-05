The EU is preparing an AI development strategy to counter China, and Brussels is also "ready" for new technology regulation

The new strategy will promote European AI tools to ensure security and resilience. A key point is to reduce dependence on China.

UNN writes with reference to Financial Times and Il Sussidiario.

Details

The EU plans to promote its own artificial intelligence platforms as part of the competition with the US and China in the global race for revolutionary technologies.

The European Commission's new "Applying AI" strategy will promote European-made artificial intelligence tools. According to the Financial Times, the EU plans to improve the use of AI in the following sectors:

healthcare;

defense;

various types of production.

The strategy is to be presented by EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen on Tuesday.

And for now, there are warnings about dependencies on "external" factors: infrastructure and software, which are necessary for creating, training, and managing artificial intelligence applications, are under pressure.

Add

Last Friday, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, spoke at Italian Tech Week 2025 in Turin. In her message, the official noted the importance of developing startups and innovative industries in the EU. And especially - artificial intelligence (AI).

Previously, the European technological ecosystem, largely based on excessive regulation, was accused of being "the main obstacle to the development of innovation and AI."

But now, presumably, Brussels is ready for simplification. The head of the European Commission announced new legislation for 2026, which will apply throughout the EU, and also to avoid the existence of 27 different laws.

Recall

Mandatory requirements for general artificial intelligence (GPAI) systems came into force in the European Union on August 2.

