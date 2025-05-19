The EU is lowering its economic growth forecasts due to Trump's tariffs - Politico

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13633 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 70921 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27785 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29279 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26936 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20331 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48350 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34287 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73612 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72533 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 20570 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 40490 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 30678 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 39332 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19225 views
Publications

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 70921 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 48350 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 225330 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 438181 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 362943 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19255 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 97675 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 184832 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 87422 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 88493 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

The EU is lowering its economic growth forecasts due to Trump's tariffs - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The European Commission is lowering its growth estimates for the bloc in 2025 due to the consequences of Trump's tariffs. Uncertainty has reached the level of the beginning of the pandemic, and an escalation of tensions could reduce growth and revive inflation.

The EU is lowering its economic growth forecasts due to Trump's tariffs - Politico

The European Commission is lowering its economic growth estimates for the bloc in 2025 due to the consequences of tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

Details

The eurozone is expected to grow by only 0.9% and the EU by 1.1% this year, according to the Commission's annual spring forecast published on Monday.

This is a significant decrease compared to the Commission's previous forecast in November, which predicted growth rates of 1.5% in the EU and 1.3% in the eurozone this year.

Meanwhile, global trade has been disrupted by Trump's imposition of tariffs on major partners such as the EU and China.

The growth outlook has been significantly revised downwards. This is largely due to the weakening outlook for world trade and higher uncertainty in trade policy

- wrote the Commission.

Oil prices fall amid concerns over data from the US and China19.05.25, 10:59 • 2830 views

Higher US tariffs and trade uncertainty affect EU exports

- EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters after the data was released.

He added that uncertainty in Europe has reached levels not seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The risks to the outlook remain lower

- said Dombrovskis.

He also said that an escalation of trade tensions in the coming months could further "reduce growth and revive inflation."

As a sign of de-escalation, Trump halved tariffs on most EU imports to 10% for 90 days in April, which was intended to create room for a broader trade deal. EU experts used this as a baseline scenario for their forecast and noted that new trade agreements with other countries could stimulate growth in Europe.

The world was largely unprepared for a sharp protectionist shift in US trade policy

- wrote Maarten Verwey, Director General of the Commission's Economic Department, in the introduction to the report.

Trump will apply increased tariffs if countries do not negotiate "in good faith" - Bessenet19.05.25, 08:58 • 2132 views

The Commission noted that trade tensions between the US and China contributed to "uncertainty" that, more than tariffs, affected domestic demand. According to a recent agreement, the US lowered tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% for 90 days.

Meanwhile, the Chinese side agreed to abolish its tariffs from 125% to 10 percent. Despite growing trade tensions, inflation in the EU is expected to continue to decline over the next few years.

The euro zone is expected to reach the European Central Bank's inflation target of 2% in 2025. Meanwhile, growth is expected to rise to 1.5% in the EU and 1.4% in the eurozone in 2026.

Addition

President Donald Trump announced the establishment of customs rates for US trading partners within 2-3 weeks. He noted that his administration cannot negotiate with everyone at once.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$64.55
Bitcoin
$102,989.40
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,246.81
Ethereum
$2,417.56