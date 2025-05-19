Trump will apply increased tariffs if countries do not negotiate "in good faith" - Bessenet

President Donald Trump will introduce previously approved increased tariffs on imports to the United States for trading partners who do not conduct "fair" negotiations on bilateral trade. This was stated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a television interview on Sunday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

He did not specify what Trump would consider "fair" negotiations, and did not detail the timing of the announcement of any decisions regarding the return of the United States to differentiated rates, which Trump approved on April 2.

Bessent also said that the administration is focused on its 18 most important trading partners and that the timing of any deals will also depend on the dynamics of the negotiations themselves. And letters will be sent to those who fail to agree.

This will mean that they are not negotiating in good faith. They will receive a letter saying: "Here is the rate." So I expect everyone to come and negotiate in good faith. - he said.

He added that those countries that are notified are likely to see their rates return to the levels set on April 2.

Asked when any trade deals might be announced, Bessent stressed: "Again, it will depend on whether they are negotiating in good faith."

Since Trump announced new export duties, which came as a shock to countries and global markets, the American leader has repeatedly changed the course of his trade policy. In particular, on April 9, when he reduced tariff rates on most imported goods to 10% for 90 days to give negotiators time to prepare agreements with other countries.

The White House separately reduced the rate on Chinese goods to 30%. On Friday, Trump said his administration will send letters stating which countries will have rates for them.

