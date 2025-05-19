$41.500.03
TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 1096 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 2444 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4118 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 9554 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 19976 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32403 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72636 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72030 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76980 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78385 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Publications
Exclusives
Oil prices fall amid concerns over data from the US and China

Kyiv

 • 1726 views

Oil prices fell due to Moody's downgrade of the US rating and data on China's industrial slowdown. Negotiations between Iran and the US are also affecting prices.

Oil prices fall amid concerns over data from the US and China

Oil prices fell on Monday, triggered by Moody's downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating and official data showing a slowdown in industrial production and retail sales in China, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures for delivery in the near month fell 51 cents, or 0.8%, to $64.90 a barrel by 06:30 GMT (09:30 Kyiv), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 45 cents, or 0.7%, to $62.04 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose more than 1% last week after the US and China, the world's two largest economies and oil consumers, agreed to a 90-day pause in their trade war with sharply reduced import duties.

US and China have agreed to a significant reduction in tariffs for 90 days12.05.25, 10:39 • 3489 views

Moody's downgrade casts doubt on the US economic outlook, and China's data indicates a bumpy path to any economic recovery, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Moody's downgrade may not directly affect oil demand, but it does create a more sober mood in the market, she said.

On Friday, Moody's lowered the US sovereign credit rating due to the country's growing debt of $36 trillion, which may complicate US President Donald Trump's efforts to cut taxes, the publication said.

US completely loses perfect credit rating for first time in over a century17.05.25, 09:48 • 26419 views

Meanwhile, in China, the world's largest crude oil importer, official data showed that industrial production growth slowed in April, although it still proved better than economists had expected.

Although Beijing and Washington reached an agreement last week to lift most of the tariffs imposed on each other's goods, the short-term truce and Trump's unpredictable approach continue to cast a shadow over China's export-oriented economy, which still faces 30% tariffs, the publication writes.

Meanwhile, the outcome of Iran-US negotiations on the nuclear program remains uncertain, limiting losses in oil prices.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that any deal between the United States and Iran must include an agreement to abandon uranium enrichment, which quickly drew criticism from Tehran.

The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN 16.05.25, 18:29 • 2793 views

"There was a lot of hope placed in these negotiations," said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

"Realistically, Iran is unlikely to ever voluntarily agree to peacefully abandon its nuclear ambitions, which it has always considered non-negotiable. Especially after the collapse of its proxies, which in the past served as a buffer between it and Israel," he said, referring to Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, the publication writes.

In Europe, tensions between Estonia and Russia have risen after Moscow detained a Greek oil tanker on Sunday after it left an Estonian port on the Baltic Sea, the publication notes.

In the US, producers cut the number of active oil rigs by 1 to 473 last week, the lowest since January, according to Baker Hughes' weekly report, as they continue to focus on cost cuts that could slow US oil production growth this year.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
