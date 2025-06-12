$41.510.04
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
The EU is introducing new tariffs on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers and agricultural products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The EU Council has approved new duties on imports from Russia and Belarus to reduce dependence on their agricultural products. Fertilizers and 15% of agricultural exports will be subject to restrictions.

The European Union has approved a decision to introduce additional duties on the remaining agricultural products and fertilizers imported from Russia and Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Council of the EU and the European Council.

Details

The regulation was adopted by the Council of the European Union. It provides for the gradual introduction of new tariffs aimed at reducing the European market's dependence on supplies of agricultural products and chemicals from aggressor countries, as well as reducing Russia's profits that go to finance the war against Ukraine.

According to the Council's assessment, the new duties will affect about 15% of all agricultural products from Russia that were not previously subject to additional tariffs, as well as certain types of nitrogen fertilizers. The application of tariffs on fertilizers will take place in several stages over a three-year transition period - in order to protect farmers and the EU fertilizer industry.

The motto of the Polish Presidency is 'Security, Europe!', and these measures strengthen our economic security by reducing dependence on Russia. We are further cutting its export revenues, and therefore its ability to continue the war. This is a united Europe in action

- said Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Michał Baranowski.

Additionally

According to the Council of the EU, in 2023 alone, Russian fertilizers accounted for more than 25% of total fertilizer imports into the Union - approximately 3 million 600 thousand tons worth 1 billion 280 million euros. At the same time, the EU seeks to diversify its sources of supply and intensify its own production to ensure stable supplies for farmers in member countries.

Reference

The initiative for new trade restrictions was submitted by the European Commission on January 28, 2025. Its aim is to weaken the military-economic potential of Russia and other third countries involved in the aggression against Ukraine.

Reminder

As UNN reported, in May 20225, the European Parliament approved an increase in duties on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, as well as agricultural goods. This decision is aimed at reducing the EU's dependence on imports from these countries.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Belarus
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
