"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

17th package of EU sanctions against Russia: head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry calls for a focus on Rosatom, LNG and the "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 2888 views

Lithuania calls on the EU for new sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on Rosatom, LNG exports, and measures against the "shadow fleet." Ukraine is ready to join the EU by 2030.

17th package of EU sanctions against Russia: head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry calls for a focus on Rosatom, LNG and the "shadow fleet"

The 17th package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia may include new restrictions that have previously been overlooked. This includes the inclusion of the Russian state corporation "Rosatom" in the sanctions list, a ban on the export of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), and measures against the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation, which is used to circumvent existing sanctions. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, reports UNN.

Details 

"Russia and Putin are sending their ballistic missiles to Ukraine on Palm Sunday, which is sacred to all. And this is truly a barbaric and cruel step... And that is why it is time for Europe to move forward with the 17th package of sanctions, and Lithuania is ready to contribute to it with all those sectors that we left untouched in the 16th package. This is LNG, this is Rosatom, this is an additional package on the 'shadow fleet' and, of course, additional individual sanctions. This is how we should act and gain more leverage over Putin to stop his war. This is our way forward," the minister said.

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver28.03.25, 11:22 • 39616 views

In addition to sanctions, as Budrys noted, the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg will raise the issue of Ukraine's future membership in the EU. 

Lithuanian President suggests accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 203024.02.25, 11:33 • 109391 view

"I think that January 1, 2030 is quite realistic, and we can achieve this. Given that from January 1, 2030, we have a very tight schedule to work and start negotiations on opening clusters. And we still haven't done that. It has been almost six months since Ukraine became a candidate country, and we have not yet opened the clusters. We must continue this work," the minister said.

Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU - Minister of Foreign Affairs01.04.25, 15:52 • 21182 views

Recall 

In February, the EU approved the 16th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia.

At the beginning of March 2025, the President of Ukraine spoke at a meeting of the European Council, where he called for the introduction of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. In addition, he stressed the need to unblock work on clusters regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Ukraine
