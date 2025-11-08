EU has started discussing the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

The EU should start serious discussions about the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, said Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas following a meeting with European Commissioner for Financial Services and the Union of Savings and Investment Funds Maria Luis Albuquerque on November 7, writes UNN.

Details

"We are glad that at the end of October, another package of sanctions (against Russia), the 19th in a row, was agreed upon at the EU level, but further pressure on aggressor countries, in particular on the Russian energy and financial sectors, needs to be increased. Therefore, we must start a serious discussion on the next package of sanctions," said Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas.

In this context, "especially given the recent hybrid attacks from the Belarusian side," the Lithuanian minister believes, "we also need to strengthen sanctions against Belarus, aligning them with those imposed against Russia, and introducing additional restrictions."

Recall

The EU has introduced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

Sanctions against crypto platforms used by Russia to circumvent restrictions applied for the first time: Zelenskyy on the 19th EU sanctions package