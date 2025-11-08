EU has started discussing the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

ukenru
11:44 AM • 282 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service
08:59 AM • 9240 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 21517 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 53214 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 69929 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 67022 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 56678 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25575 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 68915 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 39960 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
US geneticist James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA who was stripped of scientific titles, diesNovember 8, 01:52 AM • 14106 views
Air defense is working in Kyiv: Russians are attacking the capital with dronesNovember 8, 02:35 AM • 5652 views
A fire broke out in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district as a result of a UAV attackNovember 8, 03:06 AM • 11194 views
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhotoNovember 8, 04:48 AM • 19543 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regionsNovember 8, 05:32 AM • 14043 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 40391 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Rodrigo Duterte
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Ukraine
Dnipro
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 25453 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 53208 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 31771 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 40283 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 52505 views
EU has started discussing the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekūnas called for strengthening sanctions against Russia, especially regarding the energy and financial sectors. He also emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Belarus due to hybrid attacks.

EU has started discussing the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

The EU should start serious discussions about the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, said Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas following a meeting with European Commissioner for Financial Services and the Union of Savings and Investment Funds Maria Luis Albuquerque on November 7, writes UNN.

Details

"We are glad that at the end of October, another package of sanctions (against Russia), the 19th in a row, was agreed upon at the EU level, but further pressure on aggressor countries, in particular on the Russian energy and financial sectors, needs to be increased. Therefore, we must start a serious discussion on the next package of sanctions," said Lithuanian Finance Minister Kristupas Vaitekunas.

In this context, "especially given the recent hybrid attacks from the Belarusian side," the Lithuanian minister believes, "we also need to strengthen sanctions against Belarus, aligning them with those imposed against Russia, and introducing additional restrictions."

Recall

The EU has introduced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

Sanctions against crypto platforms used by Russia to circumvent restrictions applied for the first time: Zelenskyy on the 19th EU sanctions package

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Belarus
Lithuania