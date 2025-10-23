Sanctions against crypto platforms used by Russia to circumvent restrictions applied for the first time: Zelenskyy on the 19th EU sanctions package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the European Union's adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state.

Zelenskyy thanked the EU member states for adopting the new package of sanctions. He noted that the restrictions targeted precisely those things that help Moscow continue the war: the oil and gas sector, the shadow fleet, and the defense-industrial complex.

Zelenskyy also noted that for the first time, a mechanism of sanctions was applied against crypto platforms and cryptocurrency schemes that Russia uses to circumvent restrictions.

It is important that the European Union, Great Britain, and America act in sync to increase pressure on Russia and bring about the peace we all need. There must be more sanctions pressure - the message says.

The European Union officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia amid Russia's war against Ukraine. Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, organizations in India and China came under fire - also, the ability of Russian diplomats to travel within EU countries is limited.

In addition, UNN reported that the United States of America, for the first time during President Donald Trump's second term, decided to impose full blocking sanctions against Russian energy companies. This refers to "Rosneft" and "Lukoil".