EU has not yet been able to agree on the amount of military aid to Ukraine for this year ahead of the summit - Reuters

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18195 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109968 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170637 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107449 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343872 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173854 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145086 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11896 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12503 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU has not yet been able to agree on the amount of military aid to Ukraine for this year ahead of the summit - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17311 views

EU member states have not reached an agreement on the proposal to determine a specific amount of military aid to Ukraine for 2024. The European Commission proposes to mobilize up to 800 billion euros for European defense.

EU has not yet been able to agree on the amount of military aid to Ukraine for this year ahead of the summit - Reuters

EU members have not yet been able to agree on the proposal of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, to determine the figure for military aid they promise to Ukraine this year, Reuters reports, citing sources, as UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, European leaders intend to approve bold measures to increase defense spending and promise support for Ukraine on Thursday "after the suspension of military aid to Ukraine by US President Donald Trump raised concerns that the continent can no longer be confident in US protection."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the leaders of the 27 EU countries at the summit in Brussels, although, as the publication notes, "their show of solidarity may be overshadowed by Hungary's refusal to support a statement in support of Kyiv."

The European Commission - the executive body of the EU - has published proposals that, according to it, could mobilize up to 800 billion euros ($862.9 billion) for European defense, including a borrowing plan of up to 150 billion euros ($161.8 billion) to provide loans to EU governments.

Macron stated that France is open to discussing the expansion of the protection that its nuclear arsenal provides to its European partners.

On Tuesday, parties seeking to form the next German government agreed to relax the borrowing ceiling to allow billions of euros in additional defense spending.

Diplomats expect that leaders at the EU summit will broadly welcome the proposals and instruct officials to quickly turn them into legislation. Then EU members will have to agree on the details, which will not be easy, the publication notes.

Regarding Ukraine, almost all EU leaders seek to assure Zelensky that he can still rely on Europe's support after his harsh exchange in the Oval Office with Trump last week.  But EU members have so far been unable to agree on the proposal of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, to determine the figure for military aid they promise to Ukraine this year

- the publication writes.

Officials reportedly proposed that the EU promise at least 20 billion euros this year, as it did in 2024.

The plan stipulates that each EU member state will contribute according to the size of its economy, amid complaints from the Nordic and Baltic countries and the Netherlands that some larger countries, such as France, Italy, and Spain, are not doing enough.

Paris, Rome, and Madrid reject these accusations, claiming that public assessments do not reflect the true value of their military assistance to Ukraine.

Leaders are expected to urge officials to "quickly advance work on initiatives, including those of the High Representative (Borrell), to coordinate the strengthening of EU military support for Ukraine," according to a draft text seen by Reuters.

"However, it is unclear whether the text regarding Ukraine will be approved by all 27 leaders due to the threat of a veto from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally who also maintains friendly ties with the Kremlin," the publication notes.

EU is preparing for its summit "five minutes to midnight": Politico learned the agenda and about the opposition of Hungary on Ukraine05.03.25, 13:19 • 27474 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Brussels
France
Italy
Spain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
