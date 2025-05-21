The EU has delivered two-thirds of the 2 million promised artillery shells to Ukraine - Sybiha

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 23281 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 66087 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 133696 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 65142 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 126313 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 61231 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 201357 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 97095 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 159025 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110668 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
92%
745mm
Popular news

The increase in distrust of Poroshenko to 70% means that Ukrainians demand fair punishment for the politician - expert

May 20, 03:10 PM • 5388 views

Aurora Clavel, star of the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose", has died

May 20, 03:12 PM • 6118 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

May 20, 05:11 PM • 29484 views

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

May 20, 05:55 PM • 6908 views

Head of the KMVA accused Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU: what is known

07:10 PM • 4576 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 80799 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 133696 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 126313 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 201357 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 169224 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 120865 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 87447 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 83027 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165631 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 167361 views
Actual

Iron dome

Facebook

Nord Stream

Fox News

The Guardian

The EU has delivered two-thirds of the 2 million promised artillery shells to Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

The countries of the European Union have already provided Ukraine with two-thirds of the 2 million promised artillery shells. Work is currently underway to ensure the supply of the remaining ammunition.

The EU has delivered two-thirds of the 2 million promised artillery shells to Ukraine - Sybiha

European Union countries have already allocated two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha after a meeting with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, work is currently underway to ensure the delivery of the remaining artillery shells as soon as possible.

We continue to work to increase pressure on Russia. Sanctions are an effective tool for depriving Russia's military budget and forcing peace," - said Sybiha.

- Sybiha noted.

He also emphasized that "this critical period requires bold and serious decisions both to deter Russia and to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU."

"We agreed that both processes need to be moved forward," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added.

Let us remind you

Last year, Ukraine received about one and a half million shells of various calibers within the framework of the "Czech initiative" . This year, another 400,000 will be delivered. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, previously reported that from the beginning of 2025 to the end of April, Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative".

Zelenskyy reacted to the threat of suspension of the "Czech initiative" regarding shells after the elections in the Czech Republic05.05.25, 15:45 • 8776 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$66.20
Bitcoin
$106,814.70
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,293.84
Ethereum
$2,523.42