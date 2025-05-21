The EU has delivered two-thirds of the 2 million promised artillery shells to Ukraine - Sybiha

European Union countries have already allocated two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha after a meeting with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, UNN informs.

According to him, work is currently underway to ensure the delivery of the remaining artillery shells as soon as possible.

We continue to work to increase pressure on Russia. Sanctions are an effective tool for depriving Russia's military budget and forcing peace," - said Sybiha. - Sybiha noted.

He also emphasized that "this critical period requires bold and serious decisions both to deter Russia and to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU."

"We agreed that both processes need to be moved forward," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added.

Last year, Ukraine received about one and a half million shells of various calibers within the framework of the "Czech initiative" . This year, another 400,000 will be delivered. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, previously reported that from the beginning of 2025 to the end of April, Ukraine will receive 400,000 rounds of ammunition thanks to the so-called "Czech initiative".

