50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
07:47 AM • 16762 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 100826 views

May 19, 07:07 PM • 73477 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 140051 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 102574 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248705 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM • 128660 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353331 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM • 97998 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM • 79480 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 107807 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 133466 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248705 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353331 views
EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, new restrictions are already in the works - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

The new EU sanctions package targets nearly 200 Russian ships. The measures also concern hybrid threats and human rights violations.

EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, new restrictions are already in the works - Kallas

The European Union has approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia, aimed, among other things, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against the Russian Federation, said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday in X, writes UNN.

The EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at almost 200 ships of the "shadow fleet"

- Kallas said.

According to the EU High Representative, the new measures also concern hybrid threats and human rights.

New sanctions against Russia are being prepared. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response will be

- Kallas emphasized.

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia after the 17th package - Kallas16.05.25, 12:45 • 1892 views

Addition

As reported by Euractiv, on Wednesday, representatives of the EU member states agreed on the 17th package of sanctions following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which provides for a ban on issuing visas and freezing assets for high-ranking Russian political and business officials.

It reportedly also includes a ban on the export of chemicals used to manufacture weapons, trade restrictions on dozens of companies involved in circumventing sanctions, and lists of nearly 200 Russian "shadow fleet" ships for oil exports used to circumvent the West's oil price cap.

According to EU diplomats, Hungary and Slovakia, the two most pro-Moscow EU countries that remain heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, supported the package because of its relative weakness, Euractiv writes.

European leaders want to "turn screws" on Putin with sanctions after his no-show in Turkey, to be discussed at the summit with Zelenskyy - Politico16.05.25, 08:59 • 5728 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
