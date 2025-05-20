EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, new restrictions are already in the works - Kallas
The new EU sanctions package targets nearly 200 Russian ships. The measures also concern hybrid threats and human rights violations.
The European Union has approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia, aimed, among other things, at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports, and is also preparing new restrictions against the Russian Federation, said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday in X, writes UNN.
According to the EU High Representative, the new measures also concern hybrid threats and human rights.
New sanctions against Russia are being prepared. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response will be
As reported by Euractiv, on Wednesday, representatives of the EU member states agreed on the 17th package of sanctions following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which provides for a ban on issuing visas and freezing assets for high-ranking Russian political and business officials.
It reportedly also includes a ban on the export of chemicals used to manufacture weapons, trade restrictions on dozens of companies involved in circumventing sanctions, and lists of nearly 200 Russian "shadow fleet" ships for oil exports used to circumvent the West's oil price cap.
According to EU diplomats, Hungary and Slovakia, the two most pro-Moscow EU countries that remain heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, supported the package because of its relative weakness, Euractiv writes.
