The EU Council approved: Switzerland to join PESCO's Military Mobility project

The European Union is preparing to invite Switzerland to participate in the PESCO Military Mobility project. This was reported by the Council of the European Union, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, this will allow the Netherlands, which coordinates the project, to officially apply to Switzerland with an invitation.

Switzerland sent a request in September 2024. After signing an administrative agreement with PESCO, it will receive the status of a full member.

The Military Mobility project aims to optimize the transportation of military forces and equipment between EU countries. It covers all major modes of transportation and provides for simplified border crossing procedures, which is critical to ensuring efficiency. Earlier, Canada, Norway, the United States and the United Kingdom joined the initiative.

Switzerland, known for its neutrality, will be able to contribute to a common European defense strategy while maintaining its own principles.

