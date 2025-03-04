The EU calls on the US to reconsider new import tariffs.
The USA plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, which has raised concerns in the EU. The European Union is urging the USA to reconsider protectionist measures and work towards a joint solution to preserve global trade.
EU Commission spokesperson Ulof Gill stated that the European Union supports fair trade and opposes the protectionist measures of the United States.
The EU deeply regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. This move risks disrupting global trade, harming key economic partners, and creating unnecessary uncertainty.
He emphasized that international cooperation is currently more important than ever. Accordingly, according to the EU Commission spokesperson, it is crucial to support open and fair trade. In this regard, the EU firmly opposes protectionist measures and calls on the US:
To reconsider its approach and work towards a common rules-based solution that benefits all parties.
Earlier, President Trump announced that a 25% tariff would be applied starting March 12 on all aluminum and steel imports to the US, including from the EU. His administration is also working on reciprocal tariffs on imports from the EU.
The EU and the US are engaged in a narrative battle over the numbers: Trump claims that the US suffers from a $300 billion trade deficit with the EU, while the EU asserts that any trade deficit in goods is offset by a surplus in services, which, according to the EU, reduces the US deficit to $50 billion.
Barriers to fair trade are unjustified, especially between trading partners. It is a loss for both.
