Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with ‘no room’ for delay

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with ‘no room’ for delay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19426 views

The USA is introducing new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday. Canada and Mexico are preparing corresponding measures, which could lead to a trade war in North America.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with ‘no room’ for delay

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will take effect on Tuesday, raising new concerns about a trade war in North America, which has already shown signs of rising inflation and stunted growth, reports AP, writes UNN.

Details

"Tomorrow - a 25% tariff for Canada and 25% for Mexico. And it will start," Trump told reporters in the Roosevelt Room. - "They will have to have a tariff."

Trump stated that the tariff is meant to compel the two U.S. neighbors to strengthen their fight against fentanyl trafficking and stop illegal immigration. But Trump also made it clear that he wants to eliminate trade imbalances for America and push more factories to relocate to the United States.

His comments quickly impacted the U.S. stock market, with the S&P 500 index falling by 2% on Monday afternoon. This is a sign of the political and economic risks that Trump feels compelled to address in light of the possibility of higher inflation and a potential end to the long-standing trade partnership with Mexico and Canada, as tariffs took effect at 12:01 AM local time on Tuesday, the publication writes.

However, it is noted that the Trump administration remains confident that tariffs are the best option to stimulate production in the U.S. and attract foreign investment. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated on Monday that chip manufacturer TSMC has expanded its investments in the United States due to the possibility of implementing separate 25% tariffs.

In February, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on imports from China. On Monday, he reiterated that the rate will double to 20% on Tuesday.

Trump granted a one-month delay in February, as both Mexico and Canada promised concessions. But Trump stated on Monday that "there is no room for either Mexico or Canada" to avoid new high tariffs, which were also imposed on Canadian energy products, such as oil and electricity, at a lower rate of 10%.

Reactions from Canada and Mexico

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Monday that "there is no justification" for Trump's tariffs.

The Canadian Foreign Minister stated that her country is ready to respond when President Donald Trump's tariffs take effect on Tuesday.

"Due to the tariffs imposed by the U.S., Americans will pay more for products, gasoline, and cars and potentially lose thousands of jobs," he said. "The tariffs will disrupt incredibly successful trade relations. They will disrupt the very trade agreement that was made by President Trump in his last term."

Trudeau stated that his country will take retaliatory measures by imposing 25% tariffs on U.S. goods worth CAD 155 billion (USD 107 billion) within 21 days, starting with tariffs on CAD 30 billion (USD 21 billion) after midnight local time on Tuesday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed on Monday that she is waiting to see what Trump will say.

"This decision rests with the U.S. government, with the President of the United States," Sheinbaum said before Trump's announcement. "So whatever his decision is, we will make our decisions, and there is a plan, there is unity in Mexico."

Both countries have tried to demonstrate actions in response to Trump's concerns. Mexico has sent 10,000 National Guard soldiers to their shared border to stop the illegal drug trade and illegal immigration. Canada has appointed a "fentanyl czar," although drug smuggling from Canada to the U.S. appears to be relatively modest.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
