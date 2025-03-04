China responded to the US with new tariffs: what was hit
Kyiv • UNN
China has imposed new tariffs of 15% on American chicken, wheat, and other goods. This was in response to the recent increase in tariffs by the USA on Chinese imports.
China has announced new tariffs on agricultural products from the USA. This was reported by CNN citing a statement from the Tariff Commission of the State Council (government) of China, informs UNN.
Details
The publication notes that Beijing announced the relevant decision just minutes after the last package of tariffs from US President Donald Trump on Chinese imports came into effect.
15% tariffs will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton
In addition, a 10% tariff will be imposed by China on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, beverages, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products from the USA.
Reminder
US President Donald Trump confirmed that on March 4, a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico will come into effect. Additionally, an extra 10% fee is being imposed on goods from China.