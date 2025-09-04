$41.360.01
"The enemy's advantage in infantry is taking its toll": the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Kupyansk - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Russian military continues attempts to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of Kupyansk, using their advantage in infantry. The enemy is trying to penetrate the city using civilian clothes.

"The enemy's advantage in infantry is taking its toll": the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Kupyansk - DeepState

The Russian military continues its attempts to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of Kupyansk, using their advantage in infantry. This is reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.

Details

According to analysts, on September 2, the occupiers published a video demonstrating the flag in various areas of the city, including the center. At the same time, it is noted that this mainly occurs in the gray zone, where fighting continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of enemy groups on the northern outskirts, but it is too early to talk about the complete destruction of enemy forces.

The presence of the enemy on the northern outskirts of Kupyansk is not new, and the rather long presence of a gray zone demonstrates this. The Katsaps are making constant attempts to infiltrate the city and are trying to gain a foothold at least on the outskirts to increase their quantitative presence for further advance. The soldiers of the Defense Forces, of course, try to nullify these attempts, but the enemy's advantage in infantry takes its toll

- the post says.

It is also reported that the Russian military is trying to use civilian clothes to infiltrate the city. This, according to Ukrainian soldiers, may have dangerous consequences in the future.

Currently, the enemy is fighting for the surrounding settlements, in particular Myrove and Radkivka, which can become a springboard for further offensive. DeepState predicts that in September the situation in Kupyansk will remain tense, as the enemy is actively trying to identify weaknesses in the defense.

In September, we will repeatedly talk about Kupyansk, because the enemy has approached very closely and is actively probing for weak spots, which he has already, to some extent, identified. And they immediately take on developing successes

- analysts note.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, also refuted the statements of the Russians about alleged control over part of Kupyansk. According to him, the circulated footage of the occupier running with a tricolor in the city does not reflect reality - this man has already been eliminated by the soldiers of the Defense Forces. 

According to OSUV "Dnipro", Russian invaders occupied a certain territory in the Kupyansk direction, but it has no strategic importance. There are no large settlements in this territory, only villages and towns.

Veronika Marchenko

