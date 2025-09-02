Day at the front: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 43844 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 72841 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 114594 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 129831 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 70881 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 133720 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 48801 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 86841 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53455 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108406 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 218665 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 218556 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 208126 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 204769 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 199461 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 43844 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 114594 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 129831 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 76803 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 133720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Parubiy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 9044 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 24155 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 27463 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 42060 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 86841 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury

Day at the front: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Since the beginning of September 2, 122 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers launched 52 air strikes, dropped 79 guided aerial bombs, used 1922 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3344 shellings.

Day at the front: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of September 2, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers launched 52 air strikes, dropping 79 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1,922 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,344 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the General Staff reported.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped a total of 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 136 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk settlements, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out six offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka settlements. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions fifteen times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and towards the settlement of Dronivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled twelve enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Serebryanka, and Fedorivka.

Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition - Ministry of Defense28.08.25, 12:49 • 7586 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twelve times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and Poltavka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 23 times in the areas of Mayak, Novo Shakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, and in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 110 occupiers, 74 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, four motorcycles, 80 unmanned aerial vehicles, three cannons were destroyed, and four unmanned aerial vehicle control points were damaged.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seventeen times in the areas of Ivanivka, Novokhatske, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrogorod, Burlatske, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Obratne, and towards Komyshuvakha. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks. The settlement of Mykolaivka was subjected to an air strike.

"In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Udachne in Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that all enemy strongholds were destroyed in direct contact and with the support of fire means.

War in Ukraine could last many months because of Putin - Merz29.08.25, 19:30 • 3577 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine