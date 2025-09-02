Day at the front: General Staff reported on the hottest directions

Since the beginning of September 2, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the occupiers launched 52 air strikes, dropping 79 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1,922 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,344 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the General Staff reported.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped a total of 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 136 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk settlements, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out six offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka settlements. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions fifteen times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and towards the settlement of Dronivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled twelve enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Serebryanka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twelve times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and Poltavka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 23 times in the areas of Mayak, Novo Shakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, and in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 110 occupiers, 74 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, four motorcycles, 80 unmanned aerial vehicles, three cannons were destroyed, and four unmanned aerial vehicle control points were damaged. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seventeen times in the areas of Ivanivka, Novokhatske, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrogorod, Burlatske, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Obratne, and towards Komyshuvakha. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks. The settlement of Mykolaivka was subjected to an air strike.

"In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Ukrainian military liberated the village of Udachne in Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that all enemy strongholds were destroyed in direct contact and with the support of fire means.

