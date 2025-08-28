Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition - Ministry of Defense 28 August 2025

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has practically turned into a war of attrition. Russia hopes that it will succeed in this war of attrition. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Gavrilyuk during the International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimean Platform, according to UNN.

Details

Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition. The Russian Federation, realizing that it has more resources, including human and financial resources, and has the support of a number of countries, can wage this war. The Russian Federation hopes that it will achieve success in this war of attrition - stated Gavrilyuk.

Addition

The Office of the President stated that today's hostile attack on Ukraine is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's response to all international efforts, in particular those of Donald Trump, to achieve peace.