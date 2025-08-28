Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition - Ministry of Defense 28 August 2025

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 20999 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 42792 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 46207 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 79905 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 58182 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 71365 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 182745 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 89930 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54829 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67515 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 56809 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 49228 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 32403 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 30306 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 16830 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 101824 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 103746 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 182745 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 167844 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 101804 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
France
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 70765 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 103527 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 106512 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 103192 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 136255 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
The New York Times

Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition - Ministry of Defense 28 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5340 views

The Kremlin hopes to succeed in the war of attrition against Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense stated

Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition - Ministry of Defense

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has practically turned into a war of attrition. Russia hopes that it will succeed in this war of attrition. This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Gavrilyuk during the International Forum of the Expert Network of the International Crimean Platform, according to UNN.

Details

Russian aggression against Ukraine has practically escalated into a war of attrition. The Russian Federation, realizing that it has more resources, including human and financial resources, and has the support of a number of countries, can wage this war. The Russian Federation hopes that it will achieve success in this war of attrition

 - stated Gavrilyuk.

Addition

The Office of the President stated that today's hostile attack on Ukraine is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's response to all international efforts, in particular those of Donald Trump, to achieve peace.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine