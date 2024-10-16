The enemy is increasing its military presence in the Black and Mediterranean Seas
Kyiv • UNN
Two enemy ships were spotted in the Black Sea, one of which was carrying Kalibr missiles. In the Mediterranean, there are three ships, two of which can carry up to 12 Kalibr cruise missiles.
The enemy is intensifying its military presence at sea. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.
Details
Two hostile ships have been spotted in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a possible total volley of up to four missiles. No enemy ships were detected in the Sea of Azov.
There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are capable of carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to twelve missiles. Ten ships passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the terrorist country over the past day, three of which continued to move toward the Bosphorus. At the same time, eight vessels entered the Sea of Azov, three of which were heading from the Bosphorus.
