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The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: three people are known to have been injured, and 10 cars caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing about 10 cars to catch fire. Three people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: three people are known to have been injured, and 10 cars caught fire

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia; about 10 cars caught fire, and three people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Three people were injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russians attacked the regional center with UAVs. About 10 cars caught fire 

- Fedorov reported. 

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the injured are receiving medical assistance. 

Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb: two people were killed25.08.26, 07:19 • 12936 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Zaporizhzhia