Enemy attacked the railway in Dnipropetrovsk region: station and tracks in Pavlohrad damaged

Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, the station and tracks in Pavlohrad were damaged, and the route of a number of trains was changed, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy once again attacked the railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region. There were no casualties among passengers or railway workers; everyone was evacuated to shelters in time. The station in Pavlohrad, tracks, and contact network were damaged. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

"In the morning, a number of suburban trains are running on a changed route," the company stated. And added that they did this "for safety reasons and to be able to promptly repair the damage":

No. 6272 will run on the Varvarivka – Lozova route (instead of Synelnykove-1 – Lozova);

No. 6277 will run on the Lozova – Varvarivka route (instead of Lozova – Dnipro);

No. 7010 will run on the Kamianske – Orlivshchyna route (instead of Kamianske – Kramatorsk);

No. 6536 will run on the Zaporizhzhia-2 – Synelnykove-1 route (instead of Zaporizhzhia-2 – Lozova).

