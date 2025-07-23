Russian Federation again attacked railway, trains run on schedule - Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian troops attacked the railway's energy infrastructure with drones overnight, affecting facilities in two regions, but it did not impact train traffic, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"This night, Ukrzaliznytsia's energy infrastructure was subjected to a targeted attack by enemy strike drones. Facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions were damaged," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

It is reported that "power supply has already been restored in most sections, and repair works are ongoing in some."

"Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the attack. Train traffic is operating on schedule," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported on Russia's night attack on a Sumyoblenergo facility.

