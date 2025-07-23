Ministry of Energy: Russians attacked Sumyoblenergo facility, power restored to most, but there are restrictions
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian occupiers attacked the JSC "Sumyoblenergo" facility with UAVs, damaging energy equipment. Energy workers have already restored power to most consumers, but restrictions are still in effect.
Russian troops struck a Sumyoblenergo facility with a drone overnight, damaging equipment. Power supply has been restored to most consumers, but restrictions are still in place, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Tonight, Russian occupiers attacked one of the facilities of JSC "Sumyoblenergo". As a result of the UAV attack, energy equipment was damaged. Currently, restrictions are in effect for some electricity consumers.
The ministry indicated that energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply to the homes of residents of the city and region as soon as possible.
"Thanks to their professional and prompt actions, power has already been restored for the majority of consumers," the Ministry of Energy stated.
