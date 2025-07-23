In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are power and water outages: details

In Sumy, after a Russian attack, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on critical infrastructure, part of consumers have been de-energized. Water supply and sewerage are operating normally, with the exception of certain areas of the city. - wrote Kryvosheienko.

According to him, "one water pumping station remains de-energized." In some areas of the city, there is a water supply schedule. "Water will be supplied according to the schedule with reduced pressure: from 5:00 to 10:00; from 18:00 to 22:00," he noted.

"All relevant services are working to restore electricity and water supply," Kryvosheienko stated.

"The Russian army has resumed energy terror against the population of Sumy region. Currently, part of the residents of Sumy city and the region are still without electricity, but we are working to restore power supply," Sumyoblenergo emphasized.

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory over the past day, there are dead and wounded: in the Sumy community, as a result of a UAV attack, 1 civilian was killed and 9 people were wounded; in the Mykolaiv rural community, 1 person was wounded; in the Seredyna-Buda community, 2 people were wounded.

During the day, from the morning of July 22 to the morning of July 23, Russian troops carried out 85 shellings of 36 settlements in 19 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. In particular, the enemy launched 20 KABs (guided aerial bombs) on the region and used drones.

There are consequences in 5 communities. In particular, in the Hlukhiv community, a civilian infrastructure object was damaged. In the Sumy community - a medical facility, an educational institution, administrative buildings (window and door glazing), three private houses, three shops, window glazing in three 10-story buildings, non-residential premises, civilian infrastructure objects. In the Popivka community - a civilian infrastructure object.