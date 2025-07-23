In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are power and water outages: details

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
07:59 AM • 4504 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 42934 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 40316 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 50246 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 70238 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 113862 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 112004 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 101637 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 78296 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 76716 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.6m/s
54%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricityJuly 22, 11:15 PM • 34233 views
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 31521 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 33022 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world03:12 AM • 45080 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 68810 views
Publications
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 42938 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 69695 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 153381 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 200945 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 195188 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 74031 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 200014 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 290999 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 301145 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 293931 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are power and water outages: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5114 views

Due to the enemy attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, part of the consumers, including one water pumping station, have been de-energized. For residents of certain districts of Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure.

In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are power and water outages: details

In Sumy, after a Russian attack, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on critical infrastructure, part of consumers have been de-energized. Water supply and sewerage are operating normally, with the exception of certain areas of the city.

- wrote Kryvosheienko.

According to him, "one water pumping station remains de-energized." In some areas of the city, there is a water supply schedule. "Water will be supplied according to the schedule with reduced pressure: from 5:00 to 10:00; from 18:00 to 22:00," he noted.

"All relevant services are working to restore electricity and water supply," Kryvosheienko stated.

"The Russian army has resumed energy terror against the population of Sumy region. Currently, part of the residents of Sumy city and the region are still without electricity, but we are working to restore power supply," Sumyoblenergo emphasized.

Addition

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory over the past day, there are dead and wounded: in the Sumy community, as a result of a UAV attack, 1 civilian was killed and 9 people were wounded; in the Mykolaiv rural community, 1 person was wounded; in the Seredyna-Buda community, 2 people were wounded.

During the day, from the morning of July 22 to the morning of July 23, Russian troops carried out 85 shellings of 36 settlements in 19 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. In particular, the enemy launched 20 KABs (guided aerial bombs) on the region and used drones.

There are consequences in 5 communities. In particular, in the Hlukhiv community, a civilian infrastructure object was damaged. In the Sumy community - a medical facility, an educational institution, administrative buildings (window and door glazing), three private houses, three shops, window glazing in three 10-story buildings, non-residential premises, civilian infrastructure objects. In the Popivka community - a civilian infrastructure object.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9