Two Russian FPV drones hit an energy facility in a frontline city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This morning, a frontline energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian drones. Two FPV drones hit the facility, but the company's employees managed to hide in shelters and remained unharmed. This was reported on the official Telegram channel of DTEK, writes UNN.

Our colleagues were not injured. They were in shelters during the attack — DTEK's message states.

Later, another drone hit a service vehicle of the repair crew, damaging the aerial work platform. DTEK assures that, despite the shelling, they are doing everything possible to ensure a stable supply of electricity to the region.

We are doing everything possible to continue bringing light even in wartime conditions — the company notes.

Recall

On the morning of September 8, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. The information was confirmed by company representatives.