"The end of the war was not agreed upon": Zelenskyy announced a new round of negotiations in the near future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the negotiating delegations of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, during meetings in Abu Dhabi, agreed to hold the next round of negotiations in the near future. The Head of State stated this during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on February 5, as reported by UNN.

Answering a question about the results of the negotiations, Zelenskyy noted that at the moment of his response, an air raid siren sounded, and this, according to him, indicates the absence of agreements on ending the war.

"The fact that the alarm is sounding now indicates that no agreement has been reached on ending the war. I think this is clear to both of us," the President said.

He added that regarding the continuation of negotiations, the parties agreed: "There will be a next meeting in the near future."

According to him, everything was discussed during the negotiations, but details are not being disclosed at the moment due to the sensitivity of the information.

The President also clarified that the negotiators plan to come and report to him in detail, after which he will communicate with society, having a full understanding of the current position.

"It is important that the process is ongoing, and we want faster results. If there is a next meeting, it means there is a chance for the continuation of the dialogue, which, of course, we very much want to lead to the end of the war," the Head of State summarized.

As reported to journalists by the spokesperson for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, the next stage of negotiations involving Ukraine, the USA, and Russia in Abu Dhabi has concluded.

Earlier, U.S. President's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in the negotiations, announced the continuation of negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, indicating that "additional progress is expected in the coming weeks."

Witkoff also reported that the delegations of the USA, Ukraine, and Russia, who gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners - the first in five months.