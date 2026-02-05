$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
10:05 AM • 40161 views
"The end of the war was not agreed upon": Zelenskyy announced a new round of negotiations in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine, the US, and Russia have agreed on a new round of negotiations after meetings in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskyy stated that details are not being disclosed due to the sensitivity of the information.

"The end of the war was not agreed upon": Zelenskyy announced a new round of negotiations in the near future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the negotiating delegations of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, during meetings in Abu Dhabi, agreed to hold the next round of negotiations in the near future. The Head of State stated this during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on February 5, as reported by UNN.

Answering a question about the results of the negotiations, Zelenskyy noted that at the moment of his response, an air raid siren sounded, and this, according to him, indicates the absence of agreements on ending the war.

"The fact that the alarm is sounding now indicates that no agreement has been reached on ending the war. I think this is clear to both of us," the President said.

He added that regarding the continuation of negotiations, the parties agreed: "There will be a next meeting in the near future."

According to him, everything was discussed during the negotiations, but details are not being disclosed at the moment due to the sensitivity of the information.

The President also clarified that the negotiators plan to come and report to him in detail, after which he will communicate with society, having a full understanding of the current position.

"It is important that the process is ongoing, and we want faster results. If there is a next meeting, it means there is a chance for the continuation of the dialogue, which, of course, we very much want to lead to the end of the war," the Head of State summarized.

Recall

As reported to journalists by the spokesperson for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, the next stage of negotiations involving Ukraine, the USA, and Russia in Abu Dhabi has concluded.

Addition

Earlier, U.S. President's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in the negotiations, announced the continuation of negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, indicating that "additional progress is expected in the coming weeks."

Witkoff also reported that the delegations of the USA, Ukraine, and Russia, who gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners - the first in five months.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv