01:04 PM • 3546 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 15219 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 38569 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 21813 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 22582 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19456 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13332 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13575 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19667 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30728 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Zelenskyy sharply reacted to Moscow's "signals" regarding the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that negotiations would continue in the near future, and he rejected Russia's demands for international recognition of the occupied territories, stressing that the occupation status is temporary and the territories remain Ukrainian.

Zelenskyy sharply reacted to Moscow's "signals" regarding the occupied territories

During a joint briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on February 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports of Russia's alleged new demand within the negotiation process: that other countries recognize the temporarily occupied Donbas as Russian as one of the "signals" for ending the war. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that "everyone will not recognize this," and that key decisions and documents regarding the state are signed exclusively by the President of Ukraine.

There is the President of Ukraine who signs documents. The territories are ours, despite their status as temporarily occupied

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, even hypothetical recognition by individual states will have no legal consequences for Ukraine.

The President also stated that he does not know who is spreading such "signals" and emphasized that no foreign state or leader has the authority to make decisions for Ukraine regarding its territories.

Our territories are ours. Regardless of their temporary occupation status

- he emphasized.

In turn, Tusk noted during the press conference that Poland would not recognize Donbas as Russian.

Recall

On February 4-5, the second round of trilateral negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi with the participation of teams from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. The Ukrainian delegation was led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov. After the round, the Ukrainian side is preparing a report for the President.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

