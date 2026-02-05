Zelenskyy sharply reacted to Moscow's "signals" regarding the occupied territories

During a joint briefing with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on February 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports of Russia's alleged new demand within the negotiation process: that other countries recognize the temporarily occupied Donbas as Russian as one of the "signals" for ending the war. This was reported by UNN.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "everyone will not recognize this," and that key decisions and documents regarding the state are signed exclusively by the President of Ukraine.

There is the President of Ukraine who signs documents. The territories are ours, despite their status as temporarily occupied - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, even hypothetical recognition by individual states will have no legal consequences for Ukraine.

The President also stated that he does not know who is spreading such "signals" and emphasized that no foreign state or leader has the authority to make decisions for Ukraine regarding its territories.

Our territories are ours. Regardless of their temporary occupation status - he emphasized.

In turn, Tusk noted during the press conference that Poland would not recognize Donbas as Russian.

On February 4-5, the second round of trilateral negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi with the participation of teams from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. The Ukrainian delegation was led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov. After the round, the Ukrainian side is preparing a report for the President.