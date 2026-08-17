$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2214 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 5280 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 6794 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16523 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20778 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18747 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
August 17, 04:21 AM • 23328 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14772 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34483 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36058 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28587 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 7508 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 13001 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 12040 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11528 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 61032 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60530 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111474 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94759 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86481 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Israel
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5942 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28764 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29282 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58935 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95849 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18751 views

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2,325 people have died from Ebola, surpassing the previous record of 2,299. The UN has allocated an additional $30.5 million to combat the epidemic.

The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the deadliest Ebola outbreak in the country's history has already claimed the lives of 2,325 people, while the number of infections continues to rise rapidly. Bloomberg reports this, citing the Congo's National Institute of Public Health, writes UNN.

Details

In just the past week, 365 people died from Ebola — an average of one death every 28 minutes. Since the outbreak began in May, nearly 5,000 confirmed cases of infection have been recorded in the country.

The previous deadliest Ebola outbreak in the Congo lasted from 2018 to 2020 and claimed the lives of 2,299 people. At the same time, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said that the epidemic is doubling approximately every 20 days.

UN warns of the virus's rapid spread

Ebola is gaining the upper hand in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. We cannot allow the virus to outpace our efforts

— Fletcher said.

According to him, it is necessary to increase the number of teams conducting safe burials, triple treatment capacity, and strengthen contact tracing.

The UN has already allocated an additional $30.5 million to combat the outbreak, while a further $24 million was previously directed to the Congo and neighboring countries. Twenty additional humanitarian workers were sent to the epicenter of the epidemic.

The Ebola outbreak in the Congo is spreading rapidly — health workers cannot keep up with contact tracing15.08.26, 22:27 • 5502 views

The situation among healthcare workers remains particularly difficult. According to the WHO, as of August 9, at least 155 healthcare workers had been infected with the virus, 45 of whom had died.

The outbreak is also placing additional strain on the Congo's healthcare system, which is already suffering from prolonged conflict, population displacement, and cuts in humanitarian funding.

Ebola in the Congo is getting out of control – WHO warns of a record number of victims13.08.26, 01:37 • 4017 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
World Health Organization
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Democratic Republic of the Congo