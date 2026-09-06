In Russia, officials continue to discuss the possibility of strengthening Russian air defense systems to protect against Ukraine’s long-range strikes. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expressed his support for a proposal by Yevgeny Poddubny, a candidate from the United Russia party, to allow Russian volunteers with fitness category D (unfit for military service) to serve in regional air defense units, such as the BARS (combat reserve) formations, and protect Russian facilities from strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Putin promised to discuss ways to improve Russia’s air defense with the General Staff and Russia’s Ministry of Defense, and noted that Russian air defense units need a single commander rather than a single coordination center - analysts point out.

They emphasize that Russian air defense systems have repeatedly struggled to protect Russia’s vast rear areas from Ukraine’s long-range strikes "due to a lack of air defense systems, a shortage of personnel, and problems coordinating between civilian and military authorities."

"Especially given that the Russian government is trying to shift even more responsibility for providing air defense protection onto private businesses," ISW adds.

Recall

The Russians installed a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter tower to protect Moscow from drones and missiles. The system has 57E6 missiles, cannons, and TKБ-1055 anti-drone missiles.

Zelenskyy received intelligence data on the consequences of "long-range sanctions": Russia is pulling air defense from regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge