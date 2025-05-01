The Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator will be merged. The reorganization commission SLO will be headed by Zhumadilov.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is preparing the ground for the merger of two structures - the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Operator of the Rear - into a single unit. The reorganization commission SLO will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency. This was announced by the head of the department, Rustem Umerov, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

According to him, the launch of the State Operator of the Rear as a key element of the defense procurement reform in December 2023 helped ensure transparency and savings of more than 26 billion hryvnias, attracting new suppliers and launching a modern IT system DOT-Chain.

This allowed the ministry to focus on strategic management, policy and control and became the basis for further reform steps in accordance with NATO standards.

In order to scale up the launched reforms, I signed an Order to create a Commission for the reorganization of the State Operator of the Rear. It will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency. The commission will work on the basis of AOZ. Until the end of martial law, we are preparing the ground for the merger of two key institutions - AOZ and DOT. Our goal is to reduce duplication of functions, optimize management and increase the speed of providing troops – Umerov said.

According to him, the agency is synchronizing approaches, adapting legislation and preparing a new model of work in order to move to the most efficient system of logistical support after the victory.

Arsen Zhumadilov in March of this year left the post of general director of the State Operator of the Rear and headed the Defense Procurement Agency.