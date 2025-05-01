The Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator will be merged. The reorganization commission SLO will be headed by Zhumadilov.

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29643 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71650 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84913 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96693 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103792 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277786 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151602 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168788 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225705 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253385 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 82015 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181768 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277786 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216137 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250883 views
Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11383 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20295 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22619 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21062 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83789 views
The Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator will be merged. The reorganization commission SLO will be headed by Zhumadilov.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6190 views

The Ministry of Defense is preparing to merge two structures into a single unit. This will optimize management and speed up the supply of troops. The reorganization commission SLO will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

The Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator will be merged. The reorganization commission SLO will be headed by Zhumadilov.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is preparing the ground for the merger of two structures - the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Operator of the Rear - into a single unit. The reorganization commission SLO will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency. This was announced by the head of the department, Rustem Umerov, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

Details

According to him, the launch of the State Operator of the Rear as a key element of the defense procurement reform in December 2023 helped ensure transparency and savings of more than 26 billion hryvnias, attracting new suppliers and launching a modern IT system DOT-Chain.

The Ministry of Defense has intensified the inspection of rations for the army05.03.25, 19:27 • 23205 views

This allowed the ministry to focus on strategic management, policy and control and became the basis for further reform steps in accordance with NATO standards.

In order to scale up the launched reforms, I signed an Order to create a Commission for the reorganization of the State Operator of the Rear. It will be headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency. The commission will work on the basis of AOZ. Until the end of martial law, we are preparing the ground for the merger of two key institutions - AOZ and DOT. Our goal is to reduce duplication of functions, optimize management and increase the speed of providing troops

– Umerov said.

Counterfeit butter and cheese: DOD of the Ministry of Defense fined a number of suppliers of products for the Armed Forces for more than 6 million hryvnias07.04.25, 20:06 • 13546 views

According to him, the agency is synchronizing approaches, adapting legislation and preparing a new model of work in order to move to the most efficient system of logistical support after the victory.

Let us remind you

Arsen Zhumadilov in March of this year left the post of general director of the State Operator of the Rear and headed the Defense Procurement Agency.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
