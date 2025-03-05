The Ministry of Defense has intensified the inspection of rations for the army
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense has introduced a multi-level quality control system for rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each component undergoes laboratory testing, and substandard batches are returned to suppliers.
The Ministry of Defense has intensified the inspection of daily field food kits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their supply. A multi-level control system has been introduced for this purpose.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.
The introduced control system is aimed at ensuring that only quality products reach the military. Identified discrepancies compel suppliers to improve the components of the dry rations.
According to the rules, mandatory control in veterinary laboratories of all components of the ration (first, second courses, additional products) is provided.
After testing, suppliers receive permission for assembly, followed by tasting of the finished dishes and assessment of their nutritional quality.
The next stage is the acceptance of batches of rations at the combined supply centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A certain number of boxes from each batch is selected for checking completeness and the presence of testing protocols for each product. Identified discrepancies are eliminated.
Batches of rations that have violations are not accepted and are returned to the supplier. Since the beginning of the year, specialists from the Central Quality Control Department have prevented about 90,000 sets from being accepted.
Among the most common discrepancies with the requirements are the lack or excess of individual components, violations of hermeticity, or the detection of products that have not been tested. The most identified violations concerned the quality of meat in the first and second courses.
Recall
In January, the State Rear Operator of the Ministry of Defense introduced a new model of food supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025, which provides for a clear separation of procurement and logistics functions. The contract provides for continuous monitoring of results for further improvement and scaling to other regions.