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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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The Defense Forces struck the launch sites of attack UAVs and Russian command posts in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The Ukrainian military struck the launch sites of attack UAVs and Russian command posts in Donetsk, Crimea, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Defense Forces struck the launch sites of attack UAVs and Russian command posts in the temporarily occupied territories

On September 7 and during the night of September 8, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy military targets. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Thus, in the area of the city of Donetsk, a site for the storage, preparation, and launch of the occupiers' attack UAVs was struck

- the statement says.

In Chornomorske, Crimea, and Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia region, enemy UAV control points were struck.

Also, in the area of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region, the occupiers' command post was struck.

The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage caused are being уточнені.

We would like to remind you

On September 7, SSO units destroyed a field artillery ammunition depot of the Russian Federation in the village of Teple in the occupied Luhansk region. The arsenal supplied the 8th Combined Arms Army.

The Defense Forces struck a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea07.09.26, 15:22 • 3200 views

Olga Rozgon

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