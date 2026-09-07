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The Defense Forces struck a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Ukrainian troops struck a bridge over the North Crimean Canal, an ammunition depot, and enemy command posts. The damage is being assessed.

The Defense Forces struck a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal in Crimea

On September 6 and during the night of September 7, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets, including a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal, an ammunition depot, and command posts. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Thus, in the area of Vladyslavivka, in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, a railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal was struck. The bridge is used by the enemy to support military logistics

- the statement says.

Command posts of enemy units were also struck in Nyzhnii Naholchyk and Dovzhanske in Luhansk region, as well as in Azovske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In Perekop (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the automated technical reconnaissance equipment post "Grenadier" was struck.

In the area of Teple in Luhansk region, the occupiers' ammunition depot was struck.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region overnight07.09.26, 12:05 • 2498 views

Olga Rozgon

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