The Defense Forces struck the control station for the "Orion" UAVs at the "Saki" airfield in Crimea

On September 17 and during the night of September 18, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities belonging to the Russian aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, in the area of the settlement of Novofedorivka, at the Saki airfield in Crimea, the enemy’s ground control station for Orion unmanned aerial vehicles was struck.

"Orion" ("Inokhodets") is a Russian reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial system with long flight endurance (MALE class). It can remain airborne for up to 24 hours, conduct electro-optical reconnaissance and provide target designation at altitudes of up to 7.5 km, and carry guided aviation weapons (guided missiles and aerial bombs with a total weight of up to 200–250 kg) to strike ground targets. The destruction of the ground control station significantly limits the occupiers’ use of these systems in the relevant operational area - the General Staff explained.

Also, in the Donetsk area, a site for storing, preparing and launching strike UAVs was struck.

In addition, in the Luhansk region, the destruction of an enemy ammunition depot in the area of Dovzhansk was confirmed, as well as of a depot containing materiel belonging to the occupying forces in the area of Kypuche.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck two launchers of the S-400 air defense system on the territory of the Russian Federation