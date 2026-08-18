Defense Forces struck ammunition depot and occupiers’ drone control posts - General Staff

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot and the command posts of the occupiers’ drones in the temporarily occupied territories and in the russian federation, UNN reports.

Details

"On August 17 and during the night of August 18, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets," the statement said.

"An ammunition depot in Karlivka, Donetsk region, was destroyed. In addition, Ukrainian troops struck five enemy UAV command posts in the areas of the following settlements: Ustynka, Belgorod region, russian federation; Zhuravlivka, Belgorod region, russian federation; Novoivanivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Nove, Zaporizhzhia region; Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "a command post of the Russian occupiers was also struck in the area of Terny, Donetsk region."

Defense Forces struck the occupiers’ drone base and the "Orion" station in Crimea - General Staff