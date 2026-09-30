Defense Forces struck a drone depot, a command and observation post, and Russian logistics facilities

On September 29 and during the night of September 30, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, in Hranitne, Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops struck an enemy drone depot.

At the same time, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, a command and observation post of a Russian military unit came under attack.

A repair base of Russian units was also hit in Starobilsk, Luhansk region. In addition, warehouses containing materiel were struck in Azovske, Manhush, Novoandriivka and Volnovakha in Donetsk region, as well as in Kumove, Crimea, the General Staff reported.

"The operation against key military targets of the Russian occupiers continues. More is to come! Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff emphasized.

Nearly 200 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas