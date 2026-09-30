Defense Forces struck a drone depot, a command and observation post, and Russian logistics facilities

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
08:44 AM • 1098 views
The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy says.Video
07:45 AM • 5594 views
One hour of an air raid alert costs Ukraine $45 million - Ministry of Economy
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 17374 views
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
05:16 AM • 14113 views
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles — five missiles and 155 of 188 drones were neutralized
September 30, 02:27 AM • 28023 views
Ukraine asks the EU to use Russian assets to cover a $78 billion deficit - media
September 30, 01:26 AM • 30725 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires break out
September 30, 12:27 AM • 24399 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires broke out, and there were problems with electricity and water supplies
September 29, 10:52 PM • 24087 views
Negotiations on Ukraine may begin soon - Wadephul
September 29, 09:23 PM • 23923 views
Drones attacked Kharkiv: homes and cars damaged, a child injured
September 29, 05:59 PM • 35499 views
Disruptions to fare payment may occur in Kyiv after attacks on data centers — how to pay
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
52%
764mm
Popular news
Putin is hiding the real state of Russia’s economy from Russians — CPDSeptember 29, 11:23 PM • 14320 views
Slovakia’s parliament dismisses minister, Fico’s coalition under threatSeptember 29, 11:56 PM • 17944 views
50 countries and four organizations pledged to help bring deported Ukrainian children homeSeptember 30, 12:55 AM • 15672 views
Trump called Kim Jong Un a friend and acknowledged North Korea's nuclear capabilitiesVideoSeptember 30, 01:56 AM • 8660 views
As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and four injured04:02 AM • 7290 views
Publications
"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body
Exclusive
06:35 AM • 17356 views
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victimsSeptember 29, 04:32 PM • 47331 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous SymptomsSeptember 29, 04:13 PM • 53416 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 02:38 PM • 42724 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhotoSeptember 29, 12:47 PM • 50713 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
China
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 30267 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 37008 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 40411 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 47944 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 49544 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
Tesla Model Y
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
ZAZ Tavria

Defense Forces struck a drone depot, a command and observation post, and Russian logistics facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The Defense Forces struck Russian military targets in Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, and Crimea. The targets included a drone depot and a command post.

Defense Forces struck a drone depot, a command and observation post, and Russian logistics facilities

On September 29 and during the night of September 30, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, in Hranitne, Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops struck an enemy drone depot.

At the same time, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, a command and observation post of a Russian military unit came under attack.

A repair base of Russian units was also hit in Starobilsk, Luhansk region. In addition, warehouses containing materiel were struck in Azovske, Manhush, Novoandriivka and Volnovakha in Donetsk region, as well as in Kumove, Crimea, the General Staff reported.

"The operation against key military targets of the Russian occupiers continues. More is to come! Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff emphasized.

Nearly 200 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas29.09.26, 23:56 • 4686 views

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Crimea