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Nearly 200 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Since the beginning of September 29, Russian forces have carried out 189 attacks, conducted 46 airstrikes, and launched 5,763 kamikaze drones. The largest number of assaults was repelled in the Kostiantynivka direction.

Nearly 200 combat engagements took place at the front — the General Staff reported on the hottest areas

Since the beginning of the day on September 29, 189 combat engagements have taken place on the front. UNN reports this, citing the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the aggressor carried out one missile strike and 46 air strikes using 172 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,763 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 1,938 strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation by direction

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one enemy assault has been recorded since the beginning of the day. The occupiers carried out one air strike using four guided aerial bombs and 45 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, four of them using multiple rocket launchers.

On the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units five times toward the populated areas of Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, and Vilkhuvatka.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy once attempted to improve its positions by conducting assault operations toward Putnykove. Seven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled on the Lyman direction in the areas of the populated areas of Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and Dibrova.

On the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped the invaders' attempts to advance four times in the area of the populated areas of Ozerne, Pyskunivka, and Mykolaivka.

A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and water29.09.26, 12:43 • 17149 views

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations. On the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy assaults: in the area of the populated area of Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Stepanivka, Toretske, Vilne, and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out fourteen attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Kucheriv Yar, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 26 occupiers were eliminated here today and three were wounded; one specialized vehicle and three shelters were destroyed. One piece of automotive equipment and 48 personnel shelters were damaged. 174 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- the update says.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked toward Novoheorhiivka. On the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the populated area of Rizdvianka.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attempted to improve their position by attacking three times toward Zarichne and Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro direction, the occupiers did not conduct assault operations.

"No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions," the military added.

Reminder

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi stated that Russia had launched a covert mobilization and could additionally send up to 300,000 people to the front by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground29.09.26, 06:49 • 22807 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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