The death toll from the Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 4 people - State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) on July 31 has risen to four people, with 13 more injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Kramatorsk: On July 31, the enemy army launched a cynical strike on the city center. As a result of the attack, at least four people died, one of whom was unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble, and 13 more people were injured. - the report says.

According to the information, two entrances of a five-story residential building were destroyed, and a fire broke out. Rescuers cleared more than 185 tons of destroyed building structures. The fire, which covered an area of 1200 m², has been completely extinguished.

