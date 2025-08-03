The death toll from the Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 4 people - State Emergency Service

$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 35628 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 51101 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 47560 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 109503 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 261569 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 232788 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 121198 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 109259 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205841 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76566 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Tags
Authors
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured
August 3, 03:01 AM
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW
August 3, 04:28 AM
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat
04:36 AM
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"
07:32 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
07:54 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhoto07:54 AM • 6400 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 35628 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 261569 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 138059 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 232788 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Binyamin Netanyahu
David Lammy
Ukraine
Kherson
United States
Mykolaiv
Kherson Oblast
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
YouTube
Diia (service)
The death toll from the Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 4 people - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

As a result of the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk on July 31, 4 people died and 13 were injured. Rescuers extinguished the fire and cleared over 185 tons of debris.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 4 people - State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) on July 31 has risen to four people, with 13 more injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Kramatorsk: On July 31, the enemy army launched a cynical strike on the city center. As a result of the attack, at least four people died, one of whom was unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble, and 13 more people were injured.

- the report says.

According to the information, two entrances of a five-story residential building were destroyed, and a fire broke out. Rescuers cleared more than 185 tons of destroyed building structures. The fire, which covered an area of 1200 m², has been completely extinguished.

One person died in Kostiantynivka as a result of Russian shelling - head of the MVA03.08.25, 12:25 • 938 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk